Parsec Financial Management Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $889,434; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Value Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 133,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 276,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 9.41 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 25/04/2018 – FACTBOX-World’s largest pharmaceutical deals; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 144,859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.52M, up from 140,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $195.93. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.26 billion for 15.00 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,877 shares to 156,055 shares, valued at $17.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,221 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

