Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by $319,347; Citigroup Has Lifted Its B & G Foods New (BGS) Stake

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (BGS) by 1089.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 102,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 111,812 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 961,082 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: BG Andrew J. Juknelis attends at the 54th Memorial Ceremony for Gen. Douglas MacArthur; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 13/03/2018 – B&G Foods Elects Robert D. Mills to the Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $140.82. About 11.10 million shares traded or 27.33% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 382,550 were accumulated by Country Tru National Bank & Trust. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Cap Management invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Haverford Tru has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd holds 3.1% or 1.81M shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,026 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc has invested 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast stated it has 280,247 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Wms Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,245 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability has invested 3.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Comml Bank Trust invested in 6,880 shares. Amer Retail Bank has invested 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Destination Wealth owns 254,377 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 0.01% stake. Meritage Port Mngmt accumulated 47,918 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth (SPYG) by 23,061 shares to 87,254 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL).

