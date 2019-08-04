Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Roffman Miller Associates Has Trimmed Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) Holding by $388,590

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (APU) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 12,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 82,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 95,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Limited Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 642,300 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 11,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 217,279 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, down from 228,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.84% or 69,026 shares in its portfolio. Provident Inv reported 18,755 shares stake. 3,530 were reported by Elm Limited Liability Corporation. Hartline Invest reported 28,068 shares. 984,360 are owned by King Luther Mngmt Corporation. Advisor Prns Ltd Company invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Co holds 4,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kempen Nv invested in 1.63% or 222,149 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 1.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.46M shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc reported 68,531 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Brookmont Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 5,954 shares. Foster And Motley Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 46,996 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited stated it has 1.41M shares. Zwj Counsel reported 56,176 shares stake.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 29,436 shares to 372,617 shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 16,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: ExxonMobil’s Q2 Update, TC Energy’s Asset Sale & More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by AmeriGas Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.20% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 59,679 shares or 0% of the stock. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 82,936 shares. Engy Income Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 4.43 million shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advisors has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Chemical Bancshares reported 8,550 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 6,058 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,779 are held by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Bbva Compass State Bank invested in 0.01% or 6,630 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 414,665 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.25% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 20,174 shares. Suncoast Equity Management holds 0.05% or 7,070 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU).