Parsec Financial Management Has Trimmed Its Disney (Walt) (DIS) Stake by $319,347; U S G Com New (USG) Stake Increased by Gabelli Securities Inc

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USG Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USG); 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 08/03/2018 – USG REAFFIRMS YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SEES USG NEEDING ‘SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT’; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney (Walt) (DIS) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,055 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.33M, down from 158,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 29,436 shares to 372,617 shares, valued at $29.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Sm Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Martin & Com Incorporated Tn owns 14,246 shares. Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.26% or 3,301 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 948 shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 159 shares. Adage Partners Grp Inc Lc holds 2.24M shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt invested in 19,067 shares. 3,113 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh. Boston Family Office Llc has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eulav Asset Management has 31,000 shares. Lakeview Cap Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 5,951 shares. 200 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 3.19% or 68,893 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 109,551 shares. 530 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Renaissance Technology Ltd invested in 589,500 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru Limited Partnership reported 1.31 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 3.77 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Highvista Strategies owns 2.19% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 61,962 shares. Roundview Limited Liability has 72,966 shares. Argent accumulated 0.06% or 12,238 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd stated it has 47,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont owns 70,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 40,600 are held by Kellner Cap Lc. Moors And Cabot has 29,616 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cordasco owns 303 shares.

