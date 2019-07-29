Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Walmart Com (WMT) Stake; Btr Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by $951,038

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 30,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,184 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62M, up from 170,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.73M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury Bids to Upend U.K. Supermarkets via Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 23/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart, Walmart India top executives meet CCI to explain biz activities; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 6,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,154 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23 million, down from 79,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,985 shares to 120,276 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,425 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 29,789 shares to 32,549 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Co. (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 5,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.