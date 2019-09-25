Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Its Holding in Novo Nordisk (NVO) by $484,908; Intel Com (INTC) Market Value Declined While Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Holding by $743,822

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Novo Nordisk (NVO) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 9,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 400,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.42 million, up from 390,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Novo Nordisk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 613,288 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 05/04/2018 – Laboratoire Francais du Fractionnement et des Biotechnologies S.A. vs Novo Nordisk Healthcare AG | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk: Sales Growth Seen Partly Countered by Intensifying Global Competition, Pricing Pressure; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 8.46M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: House Intel ends Trump-Russia probe, says no evidence of collusion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – SEES FY GAAP SHR $3.79, +/- 5 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 3,968 shares to 28,499 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 136,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,467 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 3,492 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 4.35M shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 46,343 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 1.49% or 141,852 shares in its portfolio. Argent Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.38% or 210,871 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Company has 85,912 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northern Corporation has invested 0.7% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 126,267 are owned by Hamel Assocs Incorporated. Edmp Incorporated stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Kistler has 0.41% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.55% or 26,153 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 906,951 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,977 shares. 140,670 were accumulated by Cornercap Investment Counsel.