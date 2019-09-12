Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Holding in Target (TGT) by $614,900; Exelon (EXC) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lowered Its Position by $307,488 as Stock Price Declined

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 6.39 million shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 80% POWER FROM 100%:NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 241,889 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.95M, up from 234,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.94. About 3.12M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78M and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 10,541 shares to 121,084 shares, valued at $12.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Exelon Corp. (EXC) Announces Admiral John Richardson to Board – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $861.71 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 118,163 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brookstone Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 52,943 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 4,611 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lsv Asset Management holds 13.04 million shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 2,644 shares. Davenport & Lc reported 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Vanguard Gp holds 0.15% or 81.82 million shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mairs & Power Inc has 8,428 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 0.23% or 863,150 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 7,247 shares to 8,382 shares, valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) by 36,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,860 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB).