Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Emerson Electric (EMR) Position; Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Shorts Increased By 7.62%

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Emerson Electric (EMR) stake by 4.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 12,894 shares as Emerson Electric (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 310,228 shares with $21.24 million value, up from 297,334 last quarter. Emerson Electric now has $34.83B valuation. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.35. About 1.50M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) had an increase of 7.62% in short interest. CENX’s SI was 7.75 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.62% from 7.20 million shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 6 days are for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s short sellers to cover CENX’s short positions. The SI to Century Aluminum Company’s float is 15.67%. The stock decreased 4.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 525,727 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 13/03/2018 – COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO Michael Bless thinks despite tariff exemptions, the ultimate objective will be reached â€” reviving the steel and aluminum industries; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFFS ARE NOT EFFECTIVE FOR ANOTHER 15 DAYS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. REMAINS OPEN TO MODIFYING, REMOVING TARIFFS FOR INDIVIDUAL NATIONS; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson acquires product lines from Circor – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Acquires Spence and Nicholson Steam Technology Product Lines from Circor International – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 204,202 shares to 94,680 valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 6,663 shares and now owns 23,236 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 137,638 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 83,013 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Comm Ca holds 30,225 shares. 1.04 million were accumulated by Axa. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,780 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Jnba Fincl reported 0.05% stake. Mathes Inc stated it has 45,705 shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated holds 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 4,000 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grimes And Comm has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). North Star Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 14,645 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Com invested in 2,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 29.22% above currents $58.35 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity. Michelmore Andrew G had bought 5,000 shares worth $28,900 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Century Aluminum Company shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 99,174 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 142,505 shares in its portfolio. Snow Capital Lp has 132,058 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 18,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 5,045 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 20,144 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 1.38M shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 55,981 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 616,840 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Natixis invested 0.08% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,598 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 80,464 shares. Cibc Ww accumulated 0.06% or 1.39 million shares.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company has market cap of $446.79 million. It produces standard grade and value-added primary aluminum products; and carbon products, such as anodes and cathodes. It currently has negative earnings.