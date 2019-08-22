Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $65 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 4.16% above currents $72.61 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $68.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $72.0000 Maintain

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 61.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 1,292 shares with $241,000 value, down from 3,348 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.2. About 896,173 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) stake by 7,268 shares to 347,208 valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) stake by 115,875 shares and now owns 290,714 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.34% above currents $174.2 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.78 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was made by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hyman Charles D has 1.94% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Finemark National Bank Trust has 2,299 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Serv Automobile Association invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz reported 0.03% stake. Dillon And Assoc holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 41,945 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.11% or 6,709 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,453 shares. 11.35 million were accumulated by State Street. Mairs invested in 4,360 shares. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y accumulated 4,606 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 1.91 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 1.98% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.64% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset invested in 4,555 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 38,129 shares. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 21,922 shares. 353,496 were reported by Meyer Handelman. 18,326 are held by Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.73% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 3,189 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 242,424 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 66,651 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 202 shares. 864,584 were accumulated by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 18,493 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

