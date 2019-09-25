Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Home Depot Com (HD) Holding; Tableau Software (DATA)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 2.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 1,667 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 69,817 shares with $14.52 million value, down from 71,484 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $246.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $225.41. About 4.52 million shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…

Tableau Software Inc (DATA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 165 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 161 decreased and sold equity positions in Tableau Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 69.78 million shares, down from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tableau Software Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 17 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 65 Reduced: 96 Increased: 75 New Position: 90.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. The company has market cap of $14.80 billion. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites.

It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mallinckrodt up 25% premarket on positive StrataGraft data – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks close little changed amid worries about the global economy – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 27.13% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Altimeter Capital Management Lp owns 3.49 million shares or 15.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosslink Capital Inc has 8.79% invested in the company for 232,339 shares. The New York-based Glazer Capital Llc has invested 8.64% in the stock. Manikay Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 425,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Cap Inc reported 510 shares. Cwh Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,707 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa owns 6,367 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. California-based American Money Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 505,935 shares. The California-based Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blackrock holds 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 68.41 million shares. Moreover, Financial Consulate Inc has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 101,136 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd. American And Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Heartland Consultants reported 0.24% stake. Ballentine Ltd Liability owns 10,555 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Madrona Fincl Services Llc has 0.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,505 shares. 109,584 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Financial Architects holds 3,442 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.36 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 1.87% above currents $225.41 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $210 target in Monday, April 15 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Keep AutoZone Stock on Your â€˜Buyâ€™ List – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.