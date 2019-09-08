Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Value Declined; As Tristate Capital Holdings (TSC) Stock Price Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Its Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (TSC) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.48 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 48,175 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 24/05/2018 – TriState Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $1.97 million activity. 4,500 shares were bought by Bonvenuto David L, worth $95,175 on Monday, July 29. $50,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares were bought by Seidel Richard B.. Shares for $22,934 were bought by RIDDLE TIMOTHY J. 20,000 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares with value of $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna. $19,450 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Demas David J on Wednesday, August 21. Dolan James J. also bought $98,850 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) by 522,564 shares to 527,140 shares, valued at $14.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 117,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,027 shares, and cut its stake in Bank First National Corporation (BFNC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) by 8,790 shares to 72,510 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 30,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

