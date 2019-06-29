Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Its Holding in First Bancorp (FBNC) as Market Value Declined; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Position by $349,160 as Share Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in First Bancorp (FBNC) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 14,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,749 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 58,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in First Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 85,816 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 57.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,040 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $118.04. About 1.48M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Midcap Divid (DON) by 20,811 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $37.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 82,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold FBNC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 19.19 million shares or 0.69% less from 19.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $22.60 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $45.24 million activity. Shares for $99,214 were sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 2. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74 million.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.