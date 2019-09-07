Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $593,007; Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Holding in Biolife Solution (BLFS) as Stock Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 29,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Biolife Solution (BLFS) by 210.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 20,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.00% . The hedge fund held 30,278 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, up from 9,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Biolife Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 192,150 shares traded. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 7.50% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Short-Interest Ratio Rises 335% to 37 Days; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – INCREASING 2018 GROSS MARGIN GUIDANCE TO 63% TO 65%; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M; 22/04/2018 – DJ BioLife Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLFS); 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 09/04/2018 – Casdin Capital to Become Shareholder in BioLife Solutions; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT

Investors sentiment increased to 3.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 2.01, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BLFS shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 141.10% more from 4.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital Mgmt accumulated 60,750 shares. 77,650 are owned by Invesco. 19,338 were reported by State Street. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 102,551 shares. Spears Abacus Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Massachusetts-based Cadence Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Blackrock stated it has 236,029 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). 174,793 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). 9,793 were reported by Morgan Stanley. First Eagle Invest Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 177,578 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Investment Management Ma holds 0.12% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 126,524 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) by 369,661 shares to 347,223 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,948 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Techno.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Spdrs (SPY) by 1,216 shares to 8,627 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.