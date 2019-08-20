Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered At&T (T) Stake; 3 Analysts Covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 10.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 10,951 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 93,254 shares with $2.92M value, down from 104,205 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $258.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 25.80M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions

Among 3 analysts covering Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.67’s average target is 61.71% above currents $5.98 stock price. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. See Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 1.75% above currents $35.38 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 17,640 shares to 301,679 valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) stake by 82,247 shares and now owns 172,335 shares. Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Gru invested in 0.72% or 1.43M shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.68% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Auxier Asset Management reported 36,476 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.8% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Markston Intll Ltd Llc invested in 468,776 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Boston Rech & Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 33,502 shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 20,660 shares. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Benedict Advsr has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 97,108 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Verity & Verity Llc accumulated 1.69% or 235,159 shares. Peninsula Asset Management has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 76,204 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,536 shares.

The stock increased 3.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 1.72 million shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity. MCENANY PATRICK J had bought 25,000 shares worth $80,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $615.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baker Bros Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 2.90M shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 112,568 shares. 12,442 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 5,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 24,645 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,261 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors invested in 236,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Blackrock has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Knott David M owns 1.04% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 510,847 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com owns 1.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

