Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) Stake; Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 65 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 69 cut down and sold stakes in Hibbett Sports Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 22.50 million shares, down from 22.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hibbett Sports Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 51 Increased: 42 New Position: 23.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 10,123 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 502,553 shares with $20.59 million value, up from 492,430 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co now has $212.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 9.21M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 488,783 shares traded. Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) has declined 22.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIBB News: 26/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – ON MARCH 22, EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – APPROXIMATELY 30 TO 35 NEW STORE OPENINGS WITH APPROXIMATELY 55 TO 60 STORE CLOSURES IN 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.95; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports Sees FY19 Comparable Store Sales in the Range of -1.0% to 2.0%; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports 4Q Net $9.73M; 03/04/2018 – Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC – ON APRIL 25, EXECUTED NEW PROMISSORY NOTE RENEWING EXISTING UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS SEES FY EPS $1.65 TO $1.95, EST. $2.08; 27/04/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS – AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS $30 MLN AND IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 25, 2018 THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Hibbett Sports E-commerce Sales Represented 7.6% of Total Sales for the Fourth Qtr

Hibbett Sports, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets primarily in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, and the Midwest regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $309.50 million. The Company’s stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, team sports equipment, athletic and fashion apparel, and related accessories. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. The firm also sells merchandise directly to educational institutions and youth associations.

More notable recent Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HIBB vs. TSCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by Hibbett Sports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.07% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Hibbett Sports, Inc. for 218,076 shares. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc owns 42,732 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 0.74% invested in the company for 32,059 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 0.56% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 276,647 shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,112 shares to 71,484 valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 32,202 shares and now owns 14,776 shares. Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.