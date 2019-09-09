Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Holding in Cvs Health (CVS); Timessquare Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Tableau Software Cla (DATA) as Stock Price Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 301,679 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 284,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Cla (DATA) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 466,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.36 million, up from 427,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc. Cla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,279 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.77 million were reported by Focused Invsts Limited Com. 11,374 are owned by Bragg Finance Advsr Incorporated. Capwealth Advsrs Limited reported 1.41% stake. First Commonwealth Pa invested in 11,409 shares or 0.39% of the stock. New York-based Independent has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 65,148 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kwmg Lc has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 21,621 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arrow Financial Corp holds 0.31% or 25,064 shares in its portfolio. 43,007 were accumulated by Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv. Intact Inv Incorporated has 144,100 shares. First Mercantile Tru Commerce owns 13,224 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt holds 1.25% or 276,070 shares.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 137,800 shares to 763,300 shares, valued at $45.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,350 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Limited has invested 0.48% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 19,662 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 5,025 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 25,601 are owned by Citigroup. Da Davidson And holds 4,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.06% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Partner Management LP reported 3,839 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Hmi Ltd accumulated 1.31 million shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 199,491 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).