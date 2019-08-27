Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted Dover (DOV) Holding By $305,133; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 3,281 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 241,273 shares with $22.63M value, up from 237,992 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $12.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 588,053 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries has $125 highest and $106 lowest target. $114.40's average target is 6.75% above currents $107.17 stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Limited Liability Corporation invested in 85 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bp Pcl has invested 0.11% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 56,151 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 800 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Llc has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 31,172 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,400 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Lc has 0.03% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 8,098 shares. Kbc Nv holds 24,463 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). S R Schill Associate has invested 0.35% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). First Allied Advisory Svcs accumulated 6,017 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 380,428 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 1.11 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $25.32 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 21.07 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Partners With Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to Introduce Students to Careers in Artificial Intelligence, STEM-Related Fields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG joins group to create new materials for the U.S. Army – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover has $11200 highest and $96 lowest target. $103’s average target is 16.20% above currents $88.64 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $101 target in Monday, April 22 report.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Increases Dividend By 2% – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.