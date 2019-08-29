Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted By $3.78 Million Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake; Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Shorts Raised By 4.5%

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Bb&T (BBT) stake by 91.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 82,247 shares as Bb&T (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 172,335 shares with $8.02M value, up from 90,088 last quarter. Bb&T now has $35.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 3.47 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) had an increase of 4.5% in short interest. BAH’s SI was 2.63M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.5% from 2.51M shares previously. With 921,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)’s short sellers to cover BAH’s short positions. The SI to Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $74.59. About 856,474 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in Booz Allen; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 4,569 shares to 114,521 valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) stake by 14,834 shares and now owns 43,749 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 11,075 shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 6,000 shares. 87 are held by West Oak Ltd Liability Company. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.07% or 10,425 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company holds 11,971 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 1.89M are owned by Epoch Inv Partners. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Com has 13,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur Communications has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 4,713 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 32,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap accumulated 12,927 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Limited Company reported 35,710 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP stated it has 2.11M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments Co owns 30,591 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB&T Corp has $56 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is 11.93% above currents $46.61 stock price. BB&T Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, July 9. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is -1.80% below currents $74.59 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, July 30 report.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.46 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 24.68 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

