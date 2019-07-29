Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted By $1.75 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; AMMO (POWW) Shorts Up By 27.78%

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Starbucks (SBUX) stake by 12.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 23,715 shares as Starbucks (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 215,805 shares with $16.04 million value, up from 192,090 last quarter. Starbucks now has $118.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 4.06M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 18/04/2018 – Big League Politics: EXCLUSIVE: All Of Starbucks’ Official Race Experts Worked For George Soros; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight

AMMO INC (OTCMKTS:POWW) had an increase of 27.78% in short interest. POWW’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 27.78% from 1,800 shares previously. With 23,300 avg volume, 0 days are for AMMO INC (OTCMKTS:POWW)’s short sellers to cover POWW’s short positions. It closed at $2.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition products primarily for the sporting industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.20 million. The firm primarily provides centerfire rifles. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on offering rim fire cartridges, shotgun shells, and range ammunitions.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 18,438 shares to 418,367 valued at $49.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,257 shares and now owns 67,425 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Friday, July 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 34,311 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 1.56 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. De Burlo Gru Incorporated holds 2.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 137,200 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt accumulated 0.04% or 6,603 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.15% or 5,317 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Yorktown Rech Communication Inc invested in 0.24% or 10,000 shares. Pacifica Cap Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 18.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 761,806 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 922,219 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na invested in 0.05% or 9,516 shares. Kbc Nv holds 734,274 shares. Co Of Vermont reported 138,991 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt Inc owns 25,560 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt LP owns 298,185 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by Varma Vivek C. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.