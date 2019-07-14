Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Wells Fargo (WFC) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Lowes Companies (LOW)

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 10,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,607 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.76 million, up from 179,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND INFLATION LIKELY TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, down from 129,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 12,077 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Waters Parkerson And Limited reported 74,364 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability reported 20,170 shares stake. Btc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 39,228 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 20,215 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Lc has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 19,818 shares. Cibc Markets has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Compton Mngmt Ri stated it has 39,981 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. First Bank And Of Newtown invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Calamos Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.56% or 41,950 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 0.08% or 4,899 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald also bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ws Mgmt Lllp stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Com reported 8,000 shares stake. 3,407 were accumulated by Assetmark. Hollencrest accumulated 0.05% or 7,933 shares. White Pine Investment holds 5,257 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,759 shares. Daily Journal accumulated 52.09% or 1.59M shares. Regents Of The University Of California owns 36,212 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24 million shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 73,538 shares. Research Management has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Becker Mngmt has 2.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiduciary holds 0.4% or 309,047 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 12,933 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,481 shares to 193,287 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).