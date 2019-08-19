Parsec Financial Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Stock Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined While Ws Management Lllp Decreased by $890,186 Its Position

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 20,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 142,159 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 162,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 389,879 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc analyzed 18,743 shares as the company's stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 280,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 298,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 367,066 shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibis Capital Prns Llp reported 76,885 shares. Nfc Limited Company has 312,960 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% or 5,069 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al accumulated 24,965 shares. Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fjarde Ap holds 1.35 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 78,855 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 49.72M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 28.71M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 52,665 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.15% or 62,454 shares. Churchill Management has invested 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Contravisory Inv Mgmt holds 1.67% or 107,791 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.36 million shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,783 shares to 121,886 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 5,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Sm Cap Etf (IJR).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.