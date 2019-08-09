Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Western Digital (WDC) Stake by $726,384; Stock Value Rose; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Decreased Conocophillips (COP) Position by $3.24 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 64,438 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 79,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 2.88M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 49,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 145,440 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, down from 194,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.65 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 06/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Looks to Take Venezuelan Oil Assets After Award; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,820 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 19,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,573 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 81,784 shares. 88,836 are owned by Kepos Cap Lp. Assetmark Inc reported 6,619 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Com invested in 35,373 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0.08% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Joel Isaacson Company Ltd Company invested in 13,856 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stock Yards Retail Bank stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Skba Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.98% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sta Wealth Management Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 32,305 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 11,706 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First City Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 488,878 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt accumulated 22,330 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Pitcairn accumulated 0.1% or 13,111 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund holds 22,554 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares to 22,537 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T (NYSE:BBT) by 82,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).