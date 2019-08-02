Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Stake in Sysco (SYY) as Shares Declined; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jennison Associates Upped Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 29,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.28M, up from 5.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ: SHIPPING COSTS HURT MARGINS IN N. AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 203,851 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 211,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 1.31 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru holds 1,175 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fruth Investment owns 50,931 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 55,716 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. West Virginia-based Security National Trust Company has invested 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 21,095 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 16,999 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 14,426 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell And Loewy Inc has invested 0.18% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Boston Management owns 8,190 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancorporation holds 0.06% or 15,144 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP owns 2.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 205,015 shares. Sky Invest Grp Llc reported 1.6% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech owns 362,234 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Franklin Resources invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Smallcap Divd (DES) by 14,925 shares to 700,687 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 3,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.06 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 323,999 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $171.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 217,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,275 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).