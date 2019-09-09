Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.16 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Black Creek Investment Management Decreased by $4.13 Million Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 18,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 418,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, down from 436,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 3.55 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 3.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street Corp has 313.11 million shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Principal Grp Inc holds 1.68% or 15.31 million shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings Ltd owns 8,470 shares for 5.71% of their portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler holds 0.82% or 16,864 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Atalanta Sosnoff Llc has invested 5.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Lp holds 0.82% or 21,620 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Communication Limited Liability Co holds 1.32M shares. Moreover, Tru Inv Advsr has 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Gp reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc has invested 5.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 0% or 153,056 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Llp has 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 5,130 shares to 165,218 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 383,152 shares to 7.94 million shares, valued at $331.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.73M for 112.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.