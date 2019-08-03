Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $382,416; Prologis (PLD) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $37.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 61.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 2,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,292 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241,000, down from 3,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 522,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.53M, up from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.51. About 1.72M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc reported 0.14% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 264,556 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.58M shares. Norinchukin Bank The has 124,893 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.12M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 1.25M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 2,992 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Commerce has 155,769 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd stated it has 10,634 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wellington Shields Capital Llc has invested 0.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westwood Hldg Grp Inc holds 12,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 140,542 shares. Sabal Trust Company holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 389,309 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3,220 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 833,681 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 138,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis For Logistics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Burns J W & Comm Incorporated New York has 1.49% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 32,590 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 33,867 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability holds 42,254 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 466,015 shares. Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 0.05% or 2,363 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.07M shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 50,490 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 1,447 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interactive Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0.2% or 1.91M shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 1,598 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).