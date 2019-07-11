Parsec Financial Management Has Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $1.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Its Stake

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 13,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,786 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, down from 247,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.43. About 2.18M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System analyzed 66,641 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.34M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.35 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 1.34% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.14% or 44,318 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Ltd Company reported 2,293 shares. 1,261 were reported by Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 245 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 4.71M shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Buckingham Cap Inc holds 0.53% or 14,220 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,318 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 80,315 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.12% or 672,220 shares. Cim Mangement stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 86,824 were accumulated by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company. 9,595 are owned by Cleararc Cap. 108,062 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 13,249 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 70,849 shares to 497,067 shares, valued at $47.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cannae Hldgs Inc by 39,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Another trade for 3,455 shares valued at $249,875 was made by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 3,197 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,455 shares. California-based Hollencrest Cap has invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Mngmt invested in 66,320 shares. National Ins Tx invested in 135,190 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 3.40M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Leavell Invest stated it has 35,523 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.31% or 441,282 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 1.51 million shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 153,071 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 146.07 million shares. Argent Company holds 0.91% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 109,205 shares. Winslow Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.15 million shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.70 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.