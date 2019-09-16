Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Holding; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp acquired 401,300 shares as Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR)’s stock rose 30.11%. The Owl Creek Asset Management Lp holds 5.40 million shares with $63.84 million value, up from 5.00M last quarter. Caesars Entmt Corp now has $8.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 18.90 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) stake by 6.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc acquired 8,043 shares as United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 134,582 shares with $13.90M value, up from 126,539 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc Cl B now has $105.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 09/05/2018 – UPS and Teamsters Discuss Two-Tier Wages, Sunday Deliveries; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) stake by 7,247 shares to 8,382 valued at $658,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Infosys Technologies (NYSE:INFY) stake by 195,810 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 46,720 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 9,332 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assoc Ltd holds 2,897 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westpac Banking invested in 130,330 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amg Funds Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,322 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 3,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability owns 73,697 shares. Benedict Advisors has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southeast Asset Advsr, Georgia-based fund reported 3,700 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kcm Advisors Ltd Com has 0.52% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 84,310 shares. Community Tru & Invest Co has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Savant Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 4.34 million shares. Falcon Edge Limited Partnership invested in 2.54 million shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 490 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Inc, Japan-based fund reported 23.00M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 61,820 shares. 1.08M are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Company. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.09% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cibc Ww Markets Corporation invested in 2.59M shares or 0.24% of the stock. 3.08 million were reported by Lafitte Cap Limited Partnership. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 609 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv invested in 5,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 39,556 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caesars has $13 highest and $9.5000 lowest target. $11.95’s average target is 0.42% above currents $11.9 stock price. Caesars had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. Nomura downgraded the shares of CZR in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Neutral” rating.