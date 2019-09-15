Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) by $417,080; Csx Com (CSX) Market Valuation Declined While Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Cut Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 16,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 85,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 102,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 5.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 20,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 691,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43M, up from 670,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 21.17 million shares traded or 62.73% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 20/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Nears $6.5 Billion in Kickoffs, Completions, Wary of Trans Mountain Expansion, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: THERE ARE A NUMBER OF ASSETS KINDER MORGAN CANADA HAS RETAINED THAT ARE NOT INTEGRAL TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation holds 401,922 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4.99 million shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Legal & General Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16.70M shares. New South Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,951 shares. Peconic Llc reported 5,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc has 33,784 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl holds 0.01% or 33,206 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 434,140 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 3.56M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 30,331 shares. Miles Cap reported 81,533 shares. Benedict Financial Inc holds 46,430 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 2.20 million shares.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26,698 shares to 391,669 shares, valued at $52.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,851 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Britain) (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.28% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 77,981 shares. Parkside National Bank And Trust owns 4,573 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 44,608 are owned by Mariner Ltd Liability Corp. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Duff Phelps Inv Communications invested in 0.08% or 69,973 shares. Citadel Llc holds 0% or 137,955 shares. New York-based Steadfast Capital LP has invested 2.81% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clean Yield Grp reported 4,043 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund holds 16,031 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fruth Inv Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 9,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2.59M shares. State Street accumulated 0.18% or 31.87 million shares.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 53,510 shares to 61,010 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 17.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.