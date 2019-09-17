Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Raised Holding

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 42,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 344,621 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.78 million, up from 301,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 1.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 389.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 25,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 31,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 6,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $185.95. About 2.76 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 29/03/2018 – Facebook users join call for regulation, survey finds; 25/04/2018 – INDIA GOVT OFFICIAL TELLS REPORTERS ON NOTICES TO FACEBOOK, CA; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 16/05/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Tesla’s 13F Season Takeaway (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook needs to make sure its new privacy rules are done in “practice and not only on paper,” the European Union’s top data watchdog told CNBC; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 397,349 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 1.00 million shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.85% stake. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 2.48% or 699,115 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Company holds 300 shares. Horseman Capital, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,600 shares. Beese Fulmer invested in 1.97% or 53,793 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 3,601 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 2.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Management accumulated 13,453 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 1.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19.81 million shares. Financial Architects has invested 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atlanta Capital Management L L C invested in 0.09% or 105,695 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88 million and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa/Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 8,389 shares to 53,891 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Privacy Issues Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Keep Facebookâ€™s Stock From Rising – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “AMD, CVS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 28 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24,746 shares to 39,692 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,831 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).