Parsec Financial Management Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) Holder Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $361,090 as Market Value Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness (GRX) by 60.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 36,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,032 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 60,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gabelli Hlthcare & Wellness for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 2,913 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) has risen 7.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $8.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.13. About 594,624 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold GRX shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 10.50% less from 5.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City owns 151 shares. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Moreover, Oxbow Advisors Ltd has 0.1% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). M&R Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 46 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company reported 363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 74,292 shares. Us-based Ancora Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs has 12,596 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) for 654,910 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.03% in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX). Cohen Steers Inc has 0.01% invested in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) for 338,290 shares. National Asset Management accumulated 10,960 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 115 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0.88% or 228,446 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $210,000 activity.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 42,241 shares to 180,390 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

