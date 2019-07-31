Parsec Financial Management Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose; Entergy New (ETR) Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $475,000 as Stock Value Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $103.88. About 999,727 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 18,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,367 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34 million, down from 436,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 16.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Entergy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Entergy Agrees to Post-Shutdown Sale of Indian Point Energy Center to Holtec International – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Utility Stocks Hitting New Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.