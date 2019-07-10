Parsec Financial Management Cut Its Oracle Com (ORCL) Position as Shares Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Weibo (WB) Holding by $1.16 Million

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,276 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46M, down from 127,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 12.68 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – A federal court just revived Oracle’s multi-billion dollar copyright case against Google; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 34.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 35,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 1.56 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 45.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 13/04/2018 – Weibo to ban gay, violent content from platform; 10/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Itau Unibanco Holding S.A, Weibo, Redhill Biopharma, Shenandoah Telecommunications; 28/05/2018 – China’s Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Analysts await Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WB’s profit will be $130.52 million for 18.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Weibo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 208,987 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0.02% or 49,875 shares in its portfolio. 612,651 are owned by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 167,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 412,821 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Com holds 72,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 151,578 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.06% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Management Limited holds 691,874 shares. Segantii Cap has invested 0.08% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 3,768 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated holds 17,002 shares. Principal Gru stated it has 0.01% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc reported 90,544 shares.

More notable recent Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weibo Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for WB – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Weibo – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weibo Corp (WB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Weibo Announces Proposed Debt Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.39% or 4,650 shares. Jacobs Ca invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% or 308,504 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated reported 1,977 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Security Bancshares Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 29,095 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6.99 million shares. Century Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 23,927 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sol Cap Mngmt has 40,785 shares. Pictet North America holds 0.57% or 71,279 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt Inc reported 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 132,930 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.46% or 4.43M shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Inv Management Lc invested in 72,600 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.