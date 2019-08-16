Parsec Financial Management Cut General Mills (GIS) Holding; Newpark Resources (NR) Shorts Decreased By 2.15%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. NR’s SI was 6.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 6.17M shares previously. With 519,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)’s short sellers to cover NR’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 175,664 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 68.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 32,202 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Parsec Financial Management Inc holds 14,776 shares with $765,000 value, down from 46,978 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.35M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 2,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 249,451 are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 29,923 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Parkside National Bank & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 2,118 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Regions Financial Corp holds 250 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,319 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Profund Llc has 13,309 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 15,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 20,551 shares. Tieton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 5.49 million shares.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $599.81 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 30.41 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Commercial Bank invested in 224,155 shares or 0.06% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 177,723 shares. Ipswich Inv Comm Incorporated accumulated 7,716 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.06% or 2.93M shares. Country Tru Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stellar Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 3,900 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Company holds 5,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,284 shares. First Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 0.07% or 5,260 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,854 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Oakworth Cap holds 0.08% or 7,536 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset accumulated 18,715 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com owns 4.06 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG) stake by 12,094 shares to 77,752 valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 3,281 shares and now owns 241,273 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.