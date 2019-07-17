Parsec Financial Management Continues to Hold Stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL); American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (Britain) (UL) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 115,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,714 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 174,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc (Britain) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 490,721 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,547 shares to 217,279 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,786 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 37,559 shares to 164,416 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44M for 22.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

