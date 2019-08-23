Parsec Financial Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH); As Biogen (BIIB) Share Value Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Lifted by $4.96 Million Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $228.14. About 524,377 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 193,287 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 185,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 1.02 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Cordis Initiatives Will Take Some Time; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.07% or 951,588 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd has 0.65% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 30,000 shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa has 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 1,000 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,355 shares. Srb owns 2,216 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Marathon Trading Management Ltd holds 1,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Comgest Glob Sas has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc invested in 135,785 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 355,876 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 916,318 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,853 shares to 341,930 shares, valued at $34.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,055 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Company, Kansas-based fund reported 30,352 shares. First Trust LP holds 615,324 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 259,073 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 10,982 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability accumulated 1.05 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% stake. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.04% or 58,363 shares. Farmers And Merchants owns 327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 2.94M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Gru holds 0.01% or 140,298 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.4% or 138,816 shares.