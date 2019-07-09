Parnassus Investments Upped Its Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Position; Collectors Universe (CLCT) Shorts Decreased By 27.19%

Parnassus Investments increased Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) stake by 6.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 147,763 shares as Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR)’s stock declined 2.12%. The Parnassus Investments holds 2.47M shares with $51.54M value, up from 2.33M last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B now has $10.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 221,417 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 2.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – SHAW CONFIRMS IT REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M

Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT) had a decrease of 27.19% in short interest. CLCT’s SI was 98,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.19% from 135,000 shares previously. With 68,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Collectors Universe Inc (NASDAQ:CLCT)’s short sellers to cover CLCT’s short positions. The SI to Collectors Universe Inc’s float is 1.38%. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 28,087 shares traded. Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) has risen 34.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLCT News: 12/03/2018 – S. S. Central America “Ship of Gold” Coins & Treasure Exhibit Brings Visibility to Collectors Universe; 27/03/2018 – Collectors and dealers descend on Hong Kong for annual Art Basel; 14/03/2018 – Family Discovers Eighth T206 Ty Cobb Card; 21/04/2018 – DJ Collectors Universe Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLCT); 13/04/2018 – North Star Investment Buys 1.3% Position in Collectors Universe; 11/04/2018 – WineBid Reaches Over 100k Registered Collectors Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Requests IRS Information on Use of Private Debt Collectors for Taxpayers Affected by Federally Declared; 22/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC and New York Attorney General Settlements Ban Abusive Debt Collectors from the Debt Collection Business and from Buying or Selling Debt; 13/03/2018 – Global Portable Industrial Data Collectors and Analyzers Market 2018-2022: Emergence of Multi-Channel Portable Data Collectors and Analyzers with Triaxial Input and Dedicated Tachometer – ResearchAndMarkets; 08/05/2018 – Collectors Universe 3Q EPS 17c

Parnassus Investments decreased 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,999 shares to 3.52 million valued at $731.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) stake by 48,614 shares and now owns 4.12 million shares. Vf Corp. (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.

