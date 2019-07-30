Parnassus Investments Trimmed Wd (WDFC) Position By $94.74 Million; Buckle (BKE) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Buckle Inc (BKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 73 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 61 cut down and sold holdings in Buckle Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 31.94 million shares, down from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Buckle Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 42 Increased: 49 New Position: 24.

Parnassus Investments decreased Wd (WDFC) stake by 42.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments sold 560,588 shares as Wd (WDFC)’s stock declined 6.37%. The Parnassus Investments holds 770,761 shares with $130.60M value, down from 1.33M last quarter. Wd now has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 39,469 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 23.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In

Analysts await WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 22.33% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.03 per share. WDFC’s profit will be $17.30M for 35.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by WD-40 Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments increased Sei Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 322,254 shares to 1.59 million valued at $83.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) stake by 28,360 shares and now owns 3.10M shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold WDFC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 11.86 million shares or 8.82% less from 13.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Sa owns 1,200 shares. 50,473 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% or 12,247 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) for 12,675 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0% or 44,091 shares. Paloma Mgmt holds 4,251 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 8,820 shares. 20,898 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Aqr Capital Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,009 shares. Shelton has 237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 6,400 shares. 1,490 are held by Pittenger And Anderson. Proshare Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,882 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 2,749 shares.

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It has a 10.9 P/E ratio. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

Rk Asset Management Llc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. for 116,643 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 220,000 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.88% invested in the company for 50,895 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.65% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 27,019 shares.

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $16.74 million for 15.22 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.