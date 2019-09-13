Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Position in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $24.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding Boosted by Crescent Park Management Lp

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 175,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6.93M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $968.27M, down from 7.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.34. About 771,296 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 135,296 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 31.79 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Miller Management LP has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Philadelphia Trust Comm accumulated 67,704 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital LP has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beach Investment Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Capital Management reported 0.11% stake. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 18,346 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP holds 146,851 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,525 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 36,816 shares. Atwood Palmer holds 0.04% or 1,942 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,866 shares. Alberta Investment holds 5,370 shares. Covington Invest Advsr Inc owns 35,234 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.69 million shares to 9.97M shares, valued at $449.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 202,789 are owned by Renaissance Limited. Exane Derivatives invested in 11 shares. Smith Moore & owns 2,234 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fund Management has 0.18% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mariner Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,548 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co reported 7,620 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,440 shares. Brant Point Mgmt Limited Co invested in 41,837 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.3% or 236,260 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp owns 364,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 19,576 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 14,672 shares. Paloma Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,142 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

