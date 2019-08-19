Parnassus Investments Trimmed Its Holding in Mdu Resources Group (MDU) as Market Valuation Rose; Parthenon Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.02 Million as Market Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (MDU) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 391,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 8.84 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.27M, down from 9.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mdu Resources Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 319,762 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02M, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 8.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 8,106 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd has 913,659 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 54,642 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Sun Life Inc has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 14,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Smithfield Tru invested in 120 shares. 925,251 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Grp has 391,085 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). 20,275 are owned by Davidson Advisors.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Why Is MDU Resources (MDU) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Knife River Corporation Acquires Viesko Redi-Mix, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ALLETE Clean Energy Advances Growth Strategy with Sale of Wind Project in North Dakota While Breaking Ground on New Wind Development – Business Wire” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MDU Resources Subsidiary Plans to Construct Bakken Natural Gas Transportation Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 11,033 shares to 504,567 shares, valued at $152.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 38,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.