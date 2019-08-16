Parnassus Investments Trimmed Holding in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by $71.60 Million; Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $677,529 as Share Price Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 225,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.76% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Contango Oil & Gas Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 17,239 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEMKT:MCF) has declined 76.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 09/03/2018 – Contango Oil 4Q Rev $20M; 04/05/2018 – Contango Oil 1Q EPS 4c; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DIVESTITURE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28; 06/03/2018 – Contango to Participate in the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Contango Oil & Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCF); 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS CO – DEAL FOR $21 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CONTANGO REPORTS SALE OF SOME NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 28/05/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 4; 03/05/2018 – CONTANGO GLOBAL GROWTH – BUY-BACK PROGRAM EXPECTED TO COMMENCE FROM 22 JUNE AND TO REMAIN IN PLACE FOR A PERIOD OF UP TO 12-MTHS

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.91 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.01. About 1.24M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 40,058 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,639 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 81,961 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 43,740 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 63,344 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% or 2,495 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 11,052 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,949 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Burney Com owns 56,576 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $141.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 47,298 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MCF shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 15.67 million shares or 23.38% more from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.18M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 3,000 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc accumulated 18,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Assocs has 0.03% invested in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) for 35,093 shares. Sei Invests owns 63,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proxima Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.47% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Invesco holds 83,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). 253 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,605 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 23 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc holds 28,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.92M shares or 0% of all its holdings.