Parnassus Investments Stake in Trimble (TRMB) Upped by $300.90 Million as Stock Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Valuation Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 48,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.29M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 203.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 6.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 9.97M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.85M, up from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 553,159 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Trimble Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.44M shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 3,021 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 96,310 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Limited has 1.29% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Smithfield Trust Co reported 1,130 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 90,732 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd owns 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 760 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 389 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). California Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 406,521 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0.14% or 215,172 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 5,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capital Research Global reported 6.64M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.17M shares to 10.22M shares, valued at $723.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 83,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,975 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EKA Solutions Licenses Trimble’s Mapping Web APIs to Deliver Enhanced ETA and Visibility Solutions – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trimble Conference Opener Highlights New Leadership, Data-Driven Solutions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.11% or 5,321 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 134,885 shares. British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Asset holds 109,642 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hanson Mcclain reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Decatur Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 146,728 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 63,631 shares stake. 9,298 were accumulated by Drexel Morgan. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Company has 155,474 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Invsts reported 0.01% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.02% stake. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 207,510 shares to 263,800 shares, valued at $46.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.