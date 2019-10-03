Parnassus Investments Stake in Trimble (TRMB) Lifted by $300.90 Million; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cut F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $690,345

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 45,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, down from 50,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $132.84. About 518,966 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 203.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 6.69M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 9.97M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $449.85 million, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 620,176 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Rev $742.2M; 27/03/2018 – Trimble Manhattan Software Certified for FASB ASC 842 and IASB IFRS 16 Lease Accounting Compliance; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Trimble’s $500M Snr Unscd Delayed-Draw Trm Ln ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RYAM, TWTR, FFIV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $119.66M for 16.69 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 33,453 shares to 177,698 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 50,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FFIV shares while 152 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 5.08% less from 56.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leuthold Grp Ltd Co holds 0.45% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 23,838 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Ubs Asset Americas owns 535,753 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt has 140,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 1,550 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 15,239 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.08% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 461,311 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 194,647 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 2,500 shares. National Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.36% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 107,021 shares. Axa has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 8,534 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0% or 35,054 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.03% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 80,738 shares.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Trimble and Qualcomm Establish An Alliance For High-Accuracy Positioning For Connected Vehicles – Forbes” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trimble Debuts Continued Enhancements to its TMW.Suite, TruckMate and Innovative IES Transportation Management System Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 83,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP).