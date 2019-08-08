Parnassus Investments Stake in Public Storage (PSA) Has Trimmed by $5.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Heritage Investors Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $487,053

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 287,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.68 million, down from 290,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36 million shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – Apple loses top slot of India’s premium smartphone market to Samsung

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $254.22. About 1.22 million shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mirador Prns Lp has 3.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,273 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 1.03% or 7.89M shares. Private Asset invested in 83,451 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 4.06% or 117,500 shares in its portfolio. Condor Management has invested 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Butensky Cohen Fin Security accumulated 12,495 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Wade G W And invested in 181,230 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.45 million shares or 1.9% of the stock. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 28,064 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment owns 25.11M shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny reported 4,362 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Llc reported 96,827 shares stake. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 92,918 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Mathes Co accumulated 21,938 shares or 2.12% of the stock.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,965 shares to 103,655 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 100,833 shares to 15.64M shares, valued at $757.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).