Parnassus Investments Raised Stake in Xylem (XYL) by $2.11 Million; Xencor (XNCR) Stock Value Rose While Ecor1 Capital Increased by $33.18 Million Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 370,605 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 20/03/2018 – XENCOR REPORTS OFFERING PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (XYL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 26,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 6.27M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495.91M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Xylem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 1.03M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 607,851 shares to 529,000 shares, valued at $60.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 318,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,819 shares, and cut its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmile Gru Llc reported 3.04 million shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc reported 511,328 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 209,324 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 71,538 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,346 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 35,713 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 457,432 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). First Advisors Lp invested in 69,783 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,526 shares stake. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,081 shares. 10,069 are owned by Spark Invest Limited Company. Baker Bros Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 428,120 shares. Birchview LP holds 0.24% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28,828 shares to 4.51M shares, valued at $722.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.88M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS).

