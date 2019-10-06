Parnassus Investments Raised Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by $6.28 Million as Stock Value Declined; Silverback Asset Management Decreased Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Price Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 135,901 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 99,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 491,303 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.14M, up from 391,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 175,138 shares to 6.93M shares, valued at $968.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.17M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.22M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares to 28.66 million shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn) by 2.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.93M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.