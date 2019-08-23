Parnassus Investments Raised Its Cerner Corp. (CERN) Stake; Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Holding

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 129,950 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 0.96%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 940,863 shares with $28.37 million value, down from 1.07 million last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $42.87B valuation. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 19.84 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124

Parnassus Investments increased Cerner Corp. (CERN) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 1.53 million shares as Cerner Corp. (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Parnassus Investments holds 11.36 million shares with $649.98 million value, up from 9.83 million last quarter. Cerner Corp. now has $22.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.68. About 1.36M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: China Life Insurance, JD.com, Qudian, China Southern and Sinopec Shanghai – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com Stock Showing an Opportunity to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $33.17’s average target is 12.48% above currents $29.49 stock price. JD.com had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Mizuho. Daiwa Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 514,303 shares. 57,064 were accumulated by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 33,760 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Co owns 117,279 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Gp holds 0.03% or 484,445 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 381,545 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 53,037 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd holds 428 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.06% or 75,150 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Bancorporation has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mcmillion Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.52% or 49,045 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has 438 shares. Millennium Lc has 832,221 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 285,426 shares stake.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J had bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.