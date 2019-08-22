Parnassus Investments Raised Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered by $3.42 Million Its Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 73,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 11.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91 million, up from 11.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 1.29 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 10.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares to 492,920 shares, valued at $580.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 142,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 12,247 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 39,694 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,124 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 249,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 215,751 shares. Argent Trust has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0.08% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Etrade holds 9,408 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 908 shares. Moreover, Mountain Lake Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 4.96% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap owns 283,109 shares. Avenir reported 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Corp reported 117,310 shares. Golub Gru Inc Limited Liability Com has 394,746 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,800 shares. Argent Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Wealth Advisors holds 1.7% or 38,690 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,367 shares. Grisanti Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 953 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset accumulated 135,422 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 457,403 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Novare Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,130 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 3.26M shares stake. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4,350 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. American Grp Inc Inc has 3.28 million shares.