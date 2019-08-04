Parnassus Investments Raised By $4.84 Million Its Hologic (HOLX) Stake; Nokota Management LP Cut By $13.50 Million Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Stake

Parnassus Investments increased Hologic Inc. (HOLX) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 100,833 shares as Hologic Inc. (HOLX)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Parnassus Investments holds 15.64M shares with $757.00M value, up from 15.54 million last quarter. Hologic Inc. now has $13.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.25. About 1.50 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Hologic Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss/Shr $2.46; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr

Nokota Management Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 16.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 2.50M shares with $68.98 million value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $273.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wood. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parnassus Investments decreased Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) stake by 3,236 shares to 5.88 million valued at $610.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 6,746 shares and now owns 14.39 million shares. United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

