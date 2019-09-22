Parnassus Investments Position in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) Lowered by $3.42 Million as Stock Rose; Verity Asset Management Increased Its Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Holding by $2.00 Million

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co. (SEIC) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 61,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.80 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Sei Investments Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 1.29M shares traded or 175.43% up from the average. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Inv Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gofen & Glossberg Il has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 382,864 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 313,962 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 122,918 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc owns 62,525 shares. Srb has 2,665 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ensemble Capital Ltd stated it has 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone Mgmt holds 0.45% or 39,475 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,690 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Corp Va stated it has 1,388 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Washington Co reported 281,858 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Mngmt Lc holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 157,665 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares to 37,768 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,944 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold SEIC shares while 109 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 102.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Piedmont Investment Advsr Incorporated reported 16,919 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 232,460 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 1.73M shares stake. Veritable LP holds 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 5,492 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 450 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd stated it has 9,112 shares. 149,916 were reported by Prudential Financial. Comm Bank reported 3,696 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 0.13% or 50,175 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management, Netherlands-based fund reported 7,217 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,098 shares stake. Raymond James & Assocs owns 262,090 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 714,872 shares.