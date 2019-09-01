Parnassus Investments Position in Mattel (MAT) Has Trimmed by $7.22 Million; Rollins (ROL) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 63.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 107,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 62,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 1.14 million shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Mattel Inc. (MAT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 555,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The institutional investor held 20.93 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272.09 million, down from 21.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Mattel Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 4.08M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT LEAD DIRECTOR; 12/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: MATTEL CLOSURE AFFECTS 143 JOBS; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 26/04/2018 – Mattel’s Best Barbie Growth on Record Dulls Toys `R’ Us Impact; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 28,360 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $369.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $46.80M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -156.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

